Palm Beach Gardens sees big crowd in ‘No Kings Day’ protests

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — It's a historic day- the U.S. Army turns 250, its Flag Day, and it's also President Trump's 79th birthday. But while some are celebrating, others are protesting. Across the country, including here in Florida, 'No Kings Day' demonstrations are giving people a chance to speak out against the Trump Administration.

This is no ordinary gathering. The people lining PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens have come out to voice their frustration.

"The president that's in power right now does not seem to believe in the rule of law; he disrespects it, Toni Mauro said."

With signs in the air and chants filling the street, protesters gathered for the 'No Kings' day rally, directing their anger toward the Trump administration.

"I think if you're silent, you're complicit and that would mean I'm agreeing with everything this administration stands for and I basically don't, Scott Monaghan said."

About a thousand people packed the protest, most critical of the Trump administration. But mixed in the crowd were a few Trump supporters like this man, who wasn't shy about expressing his views.

"I voted for Donald Trump. He's done what I voted for him to do. And that is get rid of all the illegal aliens," he said.

With a noticeable police presence, the demonstration stayed calm and peaceful.

Today is June 14, 2025, which means President Donald Trump has been in his current term for about five months. Many of these folks here say it's time for him and his administration to leave.

