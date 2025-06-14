'This is about standing up for America': South Florida Protestors march to Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of people showed up at the Meyer Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach for their iteration of the No Kings protest.

This comes after protesters walked from Phipps Park to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, finishing at the amphitheater. We were there documenting what happened on the front lines, and tonight we're bringing you along with us

“I'm here to voice my rage at what is happening in this country right now,” said protester Lisa Fernandez.

Protesters pushing for peace as they march to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“This is not about violence,” said Fernandez. “This is about standing up for America.”

Tensions, running high as protesters were met by Troopers, police and deputies. Some protesters screamed in the faces of law enforcement who stood resolute and unmoved by the mob, while supporters of the president watched from the sidelines.

“I've seen a lot of people have been disrespectful towards our flag, a lot of inaccurate information,” said Leslie Stuckmann.

“They think President Trump's a king, I don't think he ever comes off of that. He's trying to celebrate Flag Day, 250 years of the Army, his birthday. His birthday is just a plus on top of it. I mean, can't blame the man for being 79 years old and wanting to celebrate.”

“It's definitely a disgrace,” said Chad Allen. “Some of the stuff that we've seen, it's not my thoughts and beliefs. Trump's a heck of a man. Glad to have him as our president.”

Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel, representing downtown, and Former Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court Barbara Pariente, elated by the turnout

“This crowd’s going to get bigger and bigger, it's really inspiring,” said Frankel. “And this is just a peaceful way to send a message, people do not like what's going on in this country. We want to bring peace to this country, democracy to this country. And you know, it's not okay that we see folks slashing health care, dismantling their education, taking away from veterans, and all pad the pockets of billionaires.”

“I'm here to add my voice to many,” added Pariente. “This is the first time I've been at a protest since being in college when it was against the Vietnam War, because I am very, very concerned about what is going on with our democracy and our three branches of government, and checks and balances. We won't be intimidated.”

