'It hurts my heart:' Family members of Hatton Highway crash victims speak out

"I'm sorry, I wish you could come back to me please," said Michael Hall Sr.

Getting his son back is a desperate wish that brings Hall Sr. to tears.

"Right now it's like everything gone from me," he said.

His 14-year-old son, Michael Hall Jr., also known as MJ, never texted him back on Monday night. He later learned he was one of nine people who died in Monday's fatal crash on Hatton Highway, near Belle Glade.

"I was so, so upset. I was so upset I break down in tears to know that I lose my son right there and now," he told WPTV.

He said they live in Jamaica, and were in Connecticut for a family gathering, so MJ could meet extended family in the U.S. for the first time. From there, a group flew down to Florida for a birthday party. They were headed to the airport when the crash happened.

"It hurts my heart man, to know that all of those young little babies life's gone like it's a water grave," said Lloyd Hall, father of 30-year-old Leiana Hall, who also died. "Everything is gone like that, they all gone like that... I just feel it for everyone."

Their relative, 26-year-old Jorden Hall, is the only survivor. Hall Sr. says he is awake and speaking. Hospital officials don't have an update on his condition.

"He was telling me that he's sorry, he's sorry, he's sorry. Because when he found my son, he said to me, 'Michael, I tried to save MJ.' When I take him out the vehicle, he was gone, he was gone, he was gone."

Hall Sr. tells WPTV the challenge for him now is getting his son and an 8-year-old, who is also from Jamaica and died in the crash, back home to the island to be buried.