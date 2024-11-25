Watch Now
Friend remembers Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz as 'absolutely amazing person'

Alex Fernandez said he’s known Diaz for 10-15 years and knew him as a 'loving, joyful person'
Ignacio "Dan" Diaz
A third PBSO deputy, Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, died on Monday, after last week’s tragic crash on Southern Boulevard.

Alex Fernandez said he’s known Diaz for 10-15 years, and describes his friend as a loving, joyful person who was passionate about helping others.

Diaz leaves behind a grown daughter, and others who Fernandez says will miss him dearly.

"Just... You're heartbroken because our world, our city just lost an absolutely amazing, amazing person,” Fernandez said.

WPTV’s Jamie Ostroff asked Fernandez how the community can best honor Deputy Diaz.

He said Diaz was a big guy who loved to give hugs. So the way to honor him would be to hug your loved ones close tonight.

A memorial service for all three deputies takes place on Dec. 3.

