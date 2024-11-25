Friend remembers Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz as 'absolutely amazing person'

A third PBSO deputy, Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, died on Monday, after last week’s tragic crash on Southern Boulevard.

Alex Fernandez said he’s known Diaz for 10-15 years, and describes his friend as a loving, joyful person who was passionate about helping others.

Diaz leaves behind a grown daughter, and others who Fernandez says will miss him dearly.

TRAGIC: 3rd Palm Beach Co. deputy passes away after devastating wreck Matt Papaycik

"Just... You're heartbroken because our world, our city just lost an absolutely amazing, amazing person,” Fernandez said.

WPTV’s Jamie Ostroff asked Fernandez how the community can best honor Deputy Diaz.

WATCH: Full interview with friend Alex Fernandez

Alex Fernandez remembers Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz

He said Diaz was a big guy who loved to give hugs. So the way to honor him would be to hug your loved ones close tonight.

A memorial service for all three deputies takes place on Dec. 3.