National Transportation Safety Board releases final report for Belle Glade crash that killed 9 relatives

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its final report for a Belle Glade crash that killed nine family members in August 2024.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families of crash victims sue county, state

Families of Belle Glade crash victims sue county, state

"The probable cause of the Belle Glade, Florida, crash was the driver’s excessive speed into a curve that had an advisory speed of 20 mph, which resulted in a roadway departure, rollover, and submersion of the vehicle in water," the NTSB said. "Likely contributing to the crash were impairing effects of the driver’s medical conditions and use of sedating medications. Contributing to the severity of the crash were the improper installation of the metal beam guardrail, insufficient seating positions and restraints for all occupants, and the non-use of appropriate restraint systems."

All of the victims drowned when their SUV overturned into a canal at a sharp turn on Hatton Highway. Among those killed were three adults and six children, ranging in age from 1 to 14 years old.

WATCH BELOW: 9 dead including 6 children

A drive that turned deadly: 9 dead including 6 children outside of Belle Glade

This report comes days after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the family members' estates and lone survivor, Jorden Hall.

The lawsuit, which was filed April 22, blames Hatton Highway for creating the deadly crash and seeks damages from Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and five private companies for their alleged role in creating "dangerous" conditions for drivers.

"I think right now we're sort of the tip of the iceberg as far as the information," attorney Seth Pajcic told WPTV's Ethan Stein last week. "We're gonna learn a lot more information once we get into the lawsuit and discovery gets underway. We'll learn a lot more about the various factors in the case, especially with regard to the guardrail and the detour itself."

Read the full NTSB report, here.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Region The Glades Lawsuit alleges missing warning signs, unsafe detour led to fatal 2024 crash Ethan Stein

Belle Glade / South Bay / Pahokee NTSB releases new details in Belle Glade crash that killed 9 family members Michael Hoffman

Belle Glade / South Bay / Pahokee NTSB prelim report reveals new details, photo on Belle Glade crash that killed 9 Samantha Roesler

Palm Beach County Here's what we know about the car rented by family in fatal Belle Glade crash Ethan Stein