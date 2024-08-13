Watch Now
Lone survivor in Palm Beach County crash that killed 9 released from St. Mary's Medical Center

WPTV confirms that Jorden Hall is walking, talking and healing from tragedy
More helping hands is on the way for a family involved in the deadly Belle Glade crash that claimed nine lives and left just one survivor.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The only survivor in a tragic crash that killed nine people, including six children, last week near Belle Glade has been released from St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman learned that the crash survivor, Jorden Hall, 26, is walking, talking and healing from the tragedy.

Ten people were inside a 2023 Ford Explorer, driven by Pamela Wiggins, 56, going westbound on Hatton Highway, just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. The vehicle lost control and the Explorer drove off the road, slammed into a guardrail, then flipped over and landed in a canal.

Jorden Hall

In addition to Wiggins, the deceased were identified as Leiana Alyse Hall, 30, Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 21, as well as six children, ages 14, 8, two 5-year-olds, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' website, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children.

"In 2022, there were 85 child passenger fatalities due to vehicle crashes," the department said on its website. "Of these fatalities, almost 50 percent were not wearing any type of restraint."

