West Palm Beach police to hold press conference on shooting death of minister Akeem Moore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting death of a minister at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach.

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Chief Tony Araujo is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. to provide additional information regarding the investigation into the fatal shooting of Akeem Moore and the facts that led to the arrest of Hugh Earp Milner Jr.

State Attorney Alexia Cox and Mount Calvary Baptist Church Bishop Granger also expected to be at the press conference.

Milner, 38, faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the shooting along the 500 block of Ontario Place, police said.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: The family of Akeem Moore speaks to WPTV

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Police said officers responded to the area just after midnight Sunday, and as officers were en route, Moore was driven to a local fire station suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Milner was taken into custody after the shooting with assistance from the Broward County Sheriff's Office. He was transported to the Broward County Jail and is still pending extradition to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Moore, 31, was minister of worship at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. His family gathered with community leaders Tuesday night in Riviera Beach. They spoke to WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez, vowing that Moore's legacy of faith and music will outshine the tragedy of his death.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Riviera Beach Family of killed minister demands answers Samantha Gutierrez

West Palm Beach Arrest made in West Palm Beach minister's death Samantha Gutierrez

West Palm Beach Shooting victim identified as 31-year-old minister Zitlali Solache