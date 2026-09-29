Family of killed West Palm Beach minister Akeem Moore demands 'true answers,' vows to honor his legacy

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The family of Akeem Moore, the beloved West Palm Beach minister shot and killed over the weekend, gathered with community leaders Tuesday night, vowing that his legacy of faith and music will outshine the tragedy of his death. Surrounded by loved ones in their Riviera Beach home, they called for justice and "true answers" in the 31-year-old's murder.

Moore’s family, joined by their pastor, the Riviera Beach police chief, and the city's mayor, made it clear they want him remembered for the man he was — not for how he died.

WATCH: The family of Akeem Moore speaks

'The Life He Lived': Family of Killed Minister Honors His Legacy | WPTV

A Life of Faith and Music

Akeem Moore served as the Minister of Worship at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach, where he was known as a gifted musician and devoted student pursuing his Master of Divinity.

"He lived an amazing and extraordinary life," said Meloyde Webb, Moore's aunt. "We want them to remember how he lived, how he ministered, how he served, and how he loved his God, and how he loved God's people."

His older brother, Tyquaris Dudley, described him as a role model. "He was my younger brother, a younger brother I can look up to, I can respect, I cherish, I miss," Dudley said.

A Push for 'True Answers'

West Palm Beach police say Moore was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Ontario Place. Officers have arrested 38-year-old Hugh Earp Milner Jr., who now faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

While police have made an arrest, the family is still searching for clarity.

"We want justice, but we want answers, and we want the truth, true answers," Webb said. She emphasized that the focus must remain on her nephew's contributions. "Akeem's life cannot be remembered by what took his life, but the life he lived."

The family's faith remains their anchor through the grief.

"We believe in the God that we serve and His divine order, and we're going to trust His sovereignty," Webb stated.

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

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