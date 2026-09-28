West Palm Beach shooting victim identified as 31-year-old minister

The victim of a fatal shooting on Ontario Place in West Palm Beach has been identified as 31-year-old Akeem Moore, a minister at Mount Calvary Baptist Church of West Palm Beach.

Moore served as the minister of worship and was a member of the evangelistic outreach, technology, and social media ministries at the church.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church remembered Moore in a statement following his death.

"Minister Akeem Moore served as the Minister of Worship, a member of the Evangelistic Outreach, Technology, and Social Media Ministries at Mount Calvary Baptist Church of West Palm Beach," church officials said in the statement.

"Akeem is known for his dedication to the work of our ministry as a sound and inspiring preacher of the Gospel. His commitment to ministry was demonstrated by his discipline in studies, dedication in service and devotion as a steward of all God entrusted him with in his abbreviated life!" the church said.

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West Palm Beach neighbors react to fatal Ontario Place shooting arrest

"He is loved and will be missed by our entire church family and community," the statement said.

Moore was shot in the 500 block of Ontario Place just after midnight Sunday.

West Palm Beach police arrested 38-year-old Hugh Earp Milner Jr. in connection with the shooting with assistance from the Broward County Sheriff's Office. He faces the following charges:

First-degree murder with a firearm — adult male victim, deceased

Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm — adult victim, no injuries reported

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous.