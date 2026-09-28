Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of beloved West Palm Beach minister

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a beloved West Palm Beach minister who was killed over the weekend, police announced.

Akeem Moore, 31, who led worship and played the organ at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, was fatally shot just after midnight on Sunday.

WATCH: Mount Calvary Baptist Church remembering the impact minister Akeem Moore

Arrest made in fatal shooting of West Palm Beach minister Akeem Moore

The West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Hugh Earp Milner Jr., 38, in connection with the killing. His arrest comes as Moore's congregation grieves the sudden loss of a man they remember as a devoted and inspiring leader.

Arrest Made in Weekend Homicide

According to West Palm Beach police, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Place. With assistance from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified and located Milner as the suspect.

Milner now faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm for Moore's death. He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a second victim involved in the same incident.

Officials confirmed Milner is currently in custody in Broward County and will be transferred to Palm Beach County to face the charges.

A Church Mourns Its Music Minister

At Mount Calvary Baptist Church, the organ where Moore sat every Sunday is now empty. The church released a statement remembering him as "a sound and inspiring preacher of the gospel" — whose commitment was demonstrated by his discipline in studies and devotion to his congregation."

Earl Harris, a maintenance worker at the church, said Moore's impact on the music program was undeniable.

"I thought he was a pretty good minister leader in the music part because it seemed like he upgraded the choir to sing different songs than what we had in the past," Harris said.

He noted the improvement in "the quality of the songs they had chosen to sing on Sundays … and the voices that they had."

That progress now leaves a void that Harris believes will be difficult to fill.

"I'm hoping that we can get somebody at least as qualified as Akeem, or a little higher than, you know, to upgrade the choir and move forward," he said. Harris asked the community to "keep praying for the church and [Akeem's] family."

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.