West Palm Beach police investigate fatal shooting on Ontario Place; suspect in custody

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting on Ontario Place after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Ontario Place when the alert was triggered. As officers were en route, a victim was driven to a local fire station suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

A suspect has been detained. Police said there is no danger to the community.

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