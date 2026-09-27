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West Palm Beach police investigate fatal shooting on Ontario Place; suspect in custody

A shooting victim was driven to a local fire station and later died at an area hospital after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Ontario Place.
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WPTV
West Palm Beach police, generic
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting on Ontario Place after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Ontario Place when the alert was triggered. As officers were en route, a victim was driven to a local fire station suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

A suspect has been detained. Police said there is no danger to the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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