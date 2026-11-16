WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The chance of heavy rain this week is lingering over our five-county viewing area — days after some communities in West Palm Beach dried out from a major flood event.

The Hamilton Bay neighborhood in West Palm Beach was underwater last Monday, a full week after record-breaking rainfall came down. With more heavy rain in the forecast this week, neighbors tell me they're concerned.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

West Palm Beach residents fear more flooding if heavy rain returns

Late Monday morning, Ashley Debrowski was out strolling the sidewalks of Hamilton Bay with her children.

"A week ago today, I would still be trapped in my house," Debrowski said.

Around the corner, Tushar Bulsara was in his driveway wrapping a vehicle.

"That whole week was just unbelievable. It almost felt like a dream," Bulsara said.

Neighbors told me their community off of Jog Road was underwater for 11 days.

"Eleven days of essentially being afraid to leave the house," Debrowski said.

"Vehicles have to be able to come in for me to do my work," Bulsara said. "And you know, that's business lost."

The severe, prolonged flooding impacted communities in the Hamal Community Development District, a roughly 250-acre area near Jog Road and Florida's Turnpike that includes Hamilton Bay, Briar Bay and other neighborhoods.

"It's a situation that we never thought was going to happen," said Dwayne Barrett, the operations manager for the Hamal CDD.

Barrett tells me that since then, the CDD has been working with other government entities to make sure that doesn't happen again.

"I think we're in a bigger and better place right now with additional larger pumps to what we already have already, and so that's going to help a lot to move water. It's currently in operation," Barrett said.

As those extra pumps moved water out of nearby lakes and into a canal by the turnpike, the streets in Hamilton Bay are dry. But the neighbors' minds are still flooded with worry.

When I asked Bulsara if he was keeping his eye on the forecast this week, he said, "Yes."

"If that happens again, you know, it disrupts work, it disrupts kids going to school," Bulsara said.

"I will say the lake behind my house definitely looks lower today, but it still makes me really nervous because you don't want to be trapped in your house. Definitely not the way you want to live," Debrowski said.

A spokeswoman for the City of West Palm Beach told me in an email that city officials are "meeting daily with regional partners to review pumping operations, monitor local water levels, and assess system capacity to ensure resources are in place to respond as conditions warrant."

The city is also extending the local state of emergency through Sunday, Nov. 22.

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