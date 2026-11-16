WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach residents are being urged to prepare for another round of heavy rain and possible flooding this week while parts of the city are still recovering from historic rainfall earlier this month.

The city said Monday that heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding are possible from Tuesday through Thursday. According to information provided by the city from the National Weather Service, there is a 40% to 60% chance that 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall across much of South Florida's east coast, with significantly higher amounts possible in isolated locations.

Additional rain could worsen flooding in areas where the ground remains saturated from the Nov. 1-2 flooding, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods.

Mayor Keith James has extended West Palm Beach's local state of emergency through Sunday, Nov. 22. City officials said the extension allows West Palm Beach to continue emergency measures, coordinate resources and assist residents affected by the flooding.

West Palm Beach prepares for additional flooding

City crews and emergency personnel are continuing recovery work while preparing for the possibility of more flooding.

According to the city, crews are monitoring affected neighborhoods and inspecting and clearing city-maintained storm drain grates.

Officials are also evaluating whether garbage, recycling and yard waste collection can be accelerated in western communities hit hardest by the recent flooding to reduce the risk of additional service disruptions.

The city is continuing to operate an auxiliary pumping station to lower water levels in the Apoxee Reserve. Water-control structures at Grassy Waters are also being managed to increase available storage capacity ahead of additional rainfall.

City staff are meeting daily with regional partners to monitor water levels, review pumping operations and assess the capacity of the drainage system.

How residents should prepare for heavy rain

West Palm Beach officials are asking residents to prepare now in case flooding makes travel difficult.

Residents should:



Monitor weather forecasts and official city updates.

Avoid driving or walking through flooded areas.

Use caution around standing water and storm drains.

Stock up on drinking water, nonperishable food and necessary medications.

Make sure they have baby supplies, pet food and other household essentials they may need if travel becomes difficult.

Drivers should never attempt to travel through a flooded roadway. Water can be deeper than it appears, and flooding can hide damaged or washed-out pavement.

How to report flooding in West Palm Beach

Who residents should contact depends on where the flooding occurs:

City-maintained public roads: Call the City of West Palm Beach at 561-822-2210.

Communities west of Florida's Turnpike and north of Okeechobee Road: Contact the Hamal Community Development District at 561-571-0010 or oteroj@whhassociates.com.

Other communities in northern and western West Palm Beach: Contact the Northern Palm Beach County Improvement District at 561-624-7830. Residents can also check the NPBCID Units of Development page to determine whether their neighborhood is within the district.

Emergencies: Call 911.

Flood recovery help available in Palm Beach County

Residents affected by the earlier flooding can also get assistance through the Florida Division of Emergency Management's Multi-Agency Resource Center in Riviera Beach.

The center brings together state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations to connect residents with recovery services and other resources.

Multi-Agency Resource Center

Wells Recreation Center

2409 Avenue H West

Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional flood recovery information is available through the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

West Palm Beach officials said they will continue monitoring conditions and coordinating with emergency management agencies throughout the week.

Residents can find the latest updates on the city's website.