FORECAST: Monday looks nice but some Stormy weather arrives Tuesday and the rest of the Week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — PALM BEACHES & TREASURE COAST WEATHER FORECAST

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! Today looks like a beautiful, mostly dry day across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. Rain chances stay low, so it's a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy some November sunshine.

But changes are coming! Winds will begin picking up, and Tuesday marks a turn toward a much more unsettled weather pattern. Expect breezier conditions, increasing moisture, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The stormy pattern looks to stick around into the rest of the week, with periods of heavy rain possible.

Keep an eye on those changing conditions, especially if you have outdoor plans, beach activities, or boating on the schedule. Winds and thunderstorms could make things uncomfortable on land and on the water.

Bottom line: Enjoy the dry weather today because a windy, wet, and stormy pattern moves back in starting Tuesday!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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