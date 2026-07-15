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Palm Beach Improv sets Labor Day weekend reopening at Mall at Wellington Green

The comedy club will open on the upper level of the mall alongside Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen
The Mall at Wellington Green
The Mall at Wellington Green
The Mall at Wellington Green
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Palm Beach Improv has set a date for its reopening at the Mall at Wellington Green.

According to the Improv's social media, mark your calendars for Labor Day weekend.

WPTV reported last summer that the Palm Beach Improv would be opening on the upper level of the mall, adjacent to CMX Cinemas, along with Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen.

The Improv was originally located at CityPlace before finding a temporary home at the Kravis Center.

The Mall at Wellington Green told WPTV last summer the addition of Palm Beach Improv and Copper Blues marks a significant strategic move as the mall transitions into a dynamic lifestyle destination, blending dining, shopping, and entertainment.

You can find tickets to upcoming shows on their website.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening