WELLINGTON, Fla. — Online shopping is just a click away, but the Mall at Wellington Green is betting the future belongs to experience.

For over 25 years, this Palm Beach County mall has been a launchpad for small businesses and growing brands, housing more than 160 stores over the years. But like many malls nationwide, it's faced challenges. The empty Nordstrom building is a visible reminder of retail's changing landscape.

Village Manager Jim Barnes says that vacant space might get a new life as apartments — complete with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, a tower, and parking structure.

Think online shopping killed malls? Think again— The International Council of Shopping Centers says that's a myth. Physical retail still captures 86% of all retail spending, while e-commerce accounts for just 14%. Instead of declining, malls are evolving — adding restaurants, entertainment venues, health and wellness centers, and other experiences you simply can't replicate online.

WATCH: Shoppers react to changes at the Mall at Wellington Green

Mall at Wellington Green finds success in prioritizing experiences over shopping

Mall Marketing Manager Julie Schalm puts it perfectly:

"We are transforming this mall from 'come here and shop' to 'come here and watch a movie or watch a comedy show or play arcade games," Schalm said.

The strategy seems to be working, as summer is now one of their busiest seasons.

Take Arcade Time, one of the mall's newest additions.

"Entertainment paired with dining has proven to be a model that helps bring new energy and long-term foot traffic to malls," Owner Jonathan Demare said.

Shoppers Eric and Emma Liebl are already sold on the concept.

"You can play games online, but hanging out with people, the sports bar — it's a communal thing. You can't buy the experience!" Eric said.

Regular mall walker Sam Goldstein has watched the retail landscape shift firsthand. While he's seen many South Florida malls close due to declining foot traffic, he remains a believer in in-person shopping.

"Call me old fashioned, but I like being able to see what I am going to buy and try it on," Goldstein said.

The mall isn't just surviving — it's thriving in some areas. Stores like Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney continue to perform well. In fact, the Macy's at Wellington Green is the highest-performing location in the entire state.

With more attractions like Retro Arcade opening soon, the Mall at Wellington Green is proving that the future of retail isn't about choosing between online and offline — it's about creating experiences that bring people together.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

