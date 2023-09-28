Watch Now
Demolition continues at site of former movie theater at The Square

Location to make way for 2 new office towers
Chopper 5 has a bird's eye view at the ongoing demolition to the former movie theater location at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 28, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Demolition to The Square continued Thursday to make way for two new office towers.

Chopper 5 flew over the demolition to the building that once housed a movie theater.

Several excavators were seen clearing the debris at the former movie theater, which is the future site of the Related Group's 480,000-square-foot West Tower.

3 CAT excavators seen at demolition of former movie theater at The Square, Sept. 28, 2023
Three CAT excavators are busy clearing debris at the site of the former movie theater at The Square, Sept. 28, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

Originally known as CityPlace when it opened in 2000, The Square has undergone several transformations through the years, including two name changes, the closure of original anchor tenant Barnes & Noble and the demolition of the Macy's building.

The latest evolution comes at the expense of several tenants that were forced to close in May – among them the movie theater and Palm Beach Improv.

LA Fitness, which took over the Barnes & Noble location, sued Related for its plans to open an Equinox fitness club at The Square, claiming it violates the lease agreement.

