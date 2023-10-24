Watch Now
Palm Beach Improv finds temporary home at Kravis Center

Kevin Nealon, Carlos Mencia, Jeff Ross, Preacher Lawson to headline
ap_comedians.png
Associated Press
Actor Kevin Nealon attends the premiere of "Just Go With It" at The Ziegfeld Theater, in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer).<br/>Comedian Carlos Mencia poses during the Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas Upfront on Wednesday, May 19, 2010 in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas).<br/>Jeffrey Ross arrives at the 2015 Maxim Super Bowl Party on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP).<br/>Preacher Lawson attends the world premiere of "Beast" at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP).
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 21:45:17-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Improv announced a new partnership with the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts which will return improv comedy shows to downtown West Palm Beach.

After 22 years, the comedy hotspot was forced to close at The Square (a.k.a. CityPlace) in May to make way for two new office towers.

The Improv said while they are waiting on their new unannounced location to be developed they will feature the high-profile comedy acts they are known for at the Kravis Center, starting with Jeff Ross a.k.a. "The Roastmaster General."

"The new collaboration, Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center promises weekends of uproarious laughter in an up close and personal setting featuring nationally renowned Improv artists," a Kravis Center representative said.

Other acts to follow include Carlos Mencia, Kevin Nealon and Preacher Lawson. Performances will take place in the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse and the Helen K. Persson Hall. The lobby will offer light bites and beverages for purchase.

"Both of these venues are 300-seat performing arts centers with theatre-style seating and no two-drink minimum," a Palm Beach Improv representative said.

The Kravis Center will handle ticketing for Palm Beach Improv and the tickets will go on sale to the public at kravis.org starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The Palm Beach Improv hopes to have at least two acts on the calendar per month.

Calendar of Events

JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDEDec. 8 - 9 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. 
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets start at $37.50*
Strong language and mature content

CARLOS MENCIA: NO HATE NO FEAR
Dec. 29 - Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets start at $37.50*
Strong language and mature content

KEVIN NEALON
Jan. 19 - 20 at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
Helen K. Persson Hall
Tickets start at $37.50*
Strong language and mature content

PREACHER LAWSON
Feb. 9 - 10 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Helen K. Persson Hall
Tickets start at $32.50*
Strong language and mature content

*=plus tax and fee.

