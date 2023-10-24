Palm Beach Improv finds temporary home at Kravis Center

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Improv announced a new partnership with the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts which will return improv comedy shows to downtown West Palm Beach.

After 22 years, the comedy hotspot was forced to close at The Square (a.k.a. CityPlace) in May to make way for two new office towers.

The Improv said while they are waiting on their new unannounced location to be developed they will feature the high-profile comedy acts they are known for at the Kravis Center, starting with Jeff Ross a.k.a. "The Roastmaster General."

"The new collaboration, Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center promises weekends of uproarious laughter in an up close and personal setting featuring nationally renowned Improv artists," a Kravis Center representative said.

Other acts to follow include Carlos Mencia, Kevin Nealon and Preacher Lawson. Performances will take place in the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse and the Helen K. Persson Hall. The lobby will offer light bites and beverages for purchase.

"Both of these venues are 300-seat performing arts centers with theatre-style seating and no two-drink minimum," a Palm Beach Improv representative said.

The Kravis Center will handle ticketing for Palm Beach Improv and the tickets will go on sale to the public at kravis.org starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The Palm Beach Improv hopes to have at least two acts on the calendar per month.

Calendar of Events

JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDEDec. 8 - 9 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $37.50*

Strong language and mature content

CARLOS MENCIA: NO HATE NO FEAR

Dec. 29 - Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $37.50*

Strong language and mature content

KEVIN NEALON

Jan. 19 - 20 at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $37.50*

Strong language and mature content

PREACHER LAWSON

Feb. 9 - 10 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $32.50*

Strong language and mature content

*=plus tax and fee.

