Palm Beach Improv and Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen to open at The Mall at Wellington Green

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Mall at Wellington Green is set to open two exciting venues: Palm Beach Improv and Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen.

The prosperous comedy club and lively dining experience are scheduled to open in late 2025, occupying a combined 13,700-square-foot space on the upper level of the mall, adjacent to CMX Cinemas.

Palm Beach Improv has been a cornerstone of South Florida's comedy scene for over two decades, previously located in CityPlace and most recently at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, which has shows booked through October 2025.

"We are grateful for the opportunity we’ve had to partner with the Improv and present outstanding comedians at the Kravis Center," said a Kravis Center spokesperson. "We value our relationship and look forward to continued collaboration in building a vibrant comedy scene in Palm Beach County."

The club has welcomed numerous high-profile comedians, including Fred Armisen, Kevin Nealon, and Steve Treviño, and is now ready to bring its comedic talent to the Wellington community.

“This is a huge moment for Wellington,” expressed Asad Sadiq, general manager of The Mall at Wellington Green. “We’re bringing nationally recognized entertainment and a fresh energy to the mall. Palm Beach Improv and Copper Blues aren’t just tenants—they’re experiences, and we’re proud to be their new home.”

The Mall at Wellington Green said the addition of Palm Beach Improv and Copper Blues marks a significant strategic move as the mall transitions into a dynamic lifestyle destination, blending dining, shopping, and entertainment.

The Improv says it hopes to open on Dec. 31, 2025.

The mall is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington.