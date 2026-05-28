Vero Beach police to hold 3 p.m. news conference after body found in decomposed state

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon, a day after a body was found in an upscale area of the city.

Police said the new conference will be held at 3 p.m. It will be streamed here on WPTV.com.

Body found in Vero Beach prompts investigation

The body, which investigators described as being in an advanced stage of decomposition, was found at about noon on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cove Drive.

Police Chief David Currey said a pool worker found the body, prompting a call to police.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia was first at the scene and spoke to Currey about the discovery.

"We're going to have an autopsy, and we also have to do some DNA testing," Currey said Wednesday.

Police have not said whether the body was a man or a woman.

Police investigating body found in Vero Beach

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache asked police if this investigation is connected to a double homicide in March, which claimed the lives of two Indian River County employees. However, they could not confirm those details because of the body's advanced stage of decomposition.

However, police said they don't suspect foul play, and there is no danger to the public.