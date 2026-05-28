'Operation Shark Bait': Palm Beach County gang 'Nawf Way' dismantled in year-long investigation, 20+ arrested

WATCH LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW AT 2 P.M.

A criminal gang has been dismantled in Palm Beach County after a year-long investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, the FBI and a member of the state attorney's office are scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference on Thursday to share details on "Operation Shark Bait".

Investigators said the case involved the gang enterprise known as "Nawf Way," also referred to as the "Sharks."

On May 21, 2026, an operation resulted in more than 20 arrests, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives also recovered numerous firearms, thousands of dollars in cash, and trafficking quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more details and watch the news conference here at 2 p.m.