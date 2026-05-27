Vero Beach police investigate body found in advanced stage of decomposition

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A body was found on Wednesday in an advanced stage of decomposition in Vero Beach, police said.

The Vero Beach Police Department said they are currently investigating the discovery of the deceased individual, which was found in the area of the 2000 block of Cove Drive.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Police said at this time, the investigation remains active, and no additional information is being released pending further investigative efforts.

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