Port St. Lucie approves site plan for 6,000-seat soccer stadium, home of new USL club set to debut in 2027

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie City Council approved the site plan for a 6,000-seat stadium at the "Walton and One" development area, marking a big step forward for professional soccer on the Treasure Coast.

The stadium will be the home of the "Port St. Lucie Sports Club" starting in 2028. The team is slated to begin play in the United Soccer League in March 2027.

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Port St. Lucie council approves 6,000-seat professional soccer stadium

The stadium carries a price tag of somewhere between $50 and $80 million.

The city plans to reimburse the developers up to $27.5 million through tax increment financing. When the plan was announced, the city said taxpayer funds are not used directly.

Representatives for Port St. Lucie SC said in July that groundbreaking for the stadium was anticipated this year, with current plans targeting November.

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