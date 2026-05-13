Boca Raton city council votes to restrict sale of public land, sends measure to voters

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton's city council has taken steps to protect city-owned land, passing a new ordinance Tuesday night that blocks the sale or lease of public property larger than half an acre.

The council voted 5-0 to approve the ordinance.

Boca Raton moves to protect city-owned land

Voters will now have the final say on whether to make the restriction a permanent part of the city charter. The council voted 4-1 to place the issue on the ballot. A special election will be held no later than March 2027.

Any future sales of large city properties would require voter approval.

This action comes after voters in March rejected the controversial "One Boca" redevelopment plan.

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