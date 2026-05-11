Save Boca heads to city council with 2 tools to protect public land

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Save Boca initiative is back on the spotlight this week as city council members in Boca Raton consider two separate legal tools designed to protect city-owned land from being sold or leased without resident input.

The first is Ordinance No. 5784, which would create a new section of the city's Code of Ordinances titled "Protection of City-Owned Lands." An ordinance can be passed by the city council with a simple vote and takes effect immediately upon approval. However, a future city council could also change or repeal it without asking residents.

The second is Ordinance No. 5783, a proposed charter amendment that would create a new Section 7.11 of the City Charter under the same title. A charter amendment functions as part of the city's foundational governing document and can only be passed — or removed — by a vote of the people.

Resolution No. 35-2026 would submit the Save Boca Charter Amendment to voters at the next available election, but no later than the March 2027 Uniform Municipal Election. The resolution also establishes the ballot title and summary voters would see.

If approved by a majority of voters, the charter amendment would require voter approval before the city may sell, transfer, or lease city-owned land greater than one-half acre.

The proposed amendment includes limited exceptions designed to allow the city to continue functioning efficiently, according to the text.

Those exceptions cover:



Keeping and updating existing nonprofit leases that are in effect on the effective date of the ordinance and charter amendment, with the clarification that extensions, renewals, and amendments may not add new land exceeding one-half acre



Granting utility easements that provide services to residents



Using city land for its own public facilities and operations

Residents pushed for the ordinance to provide immediate protection and the charter amendment to provide permanent protection.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 6500 Congress Avenue at 6 p.m.