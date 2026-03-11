'One Boca' redevelopment plan rejected; Boca Raton now debates future of city-owned land

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton voters on Tuesday rejected the controversial "One Boca" redevelopment plan that would have transformed city-owned land in downtown Boca Raton into apartments, retail space and new government buildings.

The vote sparked celebration among some residents who had pushed to keep the land in public hands.

"We wanted to save our public land for the public," Judy Murrow said.

"We've got to protect our green space in Boca. Keep the low rises," one resident said.

Not everyone agreed with the outcome.

"I think that's terrible. How dare they do that? I'm all for it," another resident said.

Newly elected council member Jon Pearlman, the founder of the "Save Boca" group, said voters sent a clear message.

"We're going to utilize this entire space for civic buildings, for civic uses, not for private development," Pearlman said.

Some residents already have ideas for what should replace the rejected project.

"We want things that bring people here, attractions. We don't want a concrete jungle," Murrow said.

City leaders say new civic buildings could still be constructed on the site. Mayoral candidate Andy Thomson said the city has the financial means to move forward without private development.

"The city has the funds… to rebuild our city hall and our community center without having to give away acres of public land to a developer," Thomson said.

Members of "Save Boca" told WPTV that the vote represented more than a single project.

"This was about a course that Boca had been set on towards becoming the next Miami. That wasn't in line with the character and the integrity of our city," Pearlman said.

With the plan now defeated, residents say the priority is ensuring the public has a seat at the table going forward.

"The new plan is we want the public involved, and we want the people at the meeting. We have three new council people. ... We have three people that are going to listen," Murrow said.

City leaders say the next step will be determining a new vision, one that involves community input.

