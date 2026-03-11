Boca Raton voters reject One Boca redevelopment project in landslide; mayor's race headed to recount

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton voters overwhelmingly rejected the controversial One Boca redevelopment project Tuesday, while the city's mayoral race appears headed to a recount after two candidates finished nearly tied.

With most ballots counted, about 74% of voters opposed the One Boca plan, while around 25% supported it, according to early results.

The referendum asked voters whether the city should move forward with a public-private partnership to redevelop part of the city-owned government campus. The proposed One Boca project included plans for a new city hall, restaurants, shops, office space, and a hotel as part of a mixed-use development.

With Tuesday's vote, the One Boca project will not move forward. However, community leaders say a future city council could propose a different redevelopment plan for the government campus.

Outside the polls, members of the group Save Boca celebrated and chanted after learning the referendum failed.

"We got this! We won!" newly elected Boca Raton City Council member Michelle Grau said.

Grau, who is also a member of Save Boca, said the outcome reflects the community's voice.

"It was a lot of work, but the residents have won," Grau said.

Many opponents argued the project was not right for Boca Raton, raising concerns about a 99-year lease, increased traffic, and the loss of green space.

"I just think that Boca Raton, we have got to get back on track," Grau said. "We've got to build back trust in our city and listen to the residents."

Supporters of the project said it would have modernized the area, boosted the local economy, and created a more walkable downtown district.

In a statement, the developers behind the proposal acknowledged the outcome but said they remain committed to the city.

"Frisbie Group and Terra are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the City of Boca Raton's competitive process to reimagine its downtown campus. It was an honor to present our vision and engage with residents and stakeholders about the future of downtown and Memorial Park. While this was not the outcome we had hoped for, we appreciate the community's thoughtful participation and dialogue throughout this process. As two firms deeply committed to Boca Raton's future, we are invested in the city's continued growth and look forward to supporting future efforts that will enhance the community's quality of life and economy," Frisbie Group and Terra said.

Meanwhile, the race for Boca Raton mayor appears headed to a recount. With 100% of precincts reporting, Mike Liebelson received 40% of the vote with 7,562 votes and Andy Thomson received 40% with 7,556 votes, with Thomson currently ahead. Fran Nachlas received 21% with 3,959 votes. We are working to confirm the recount with the Supervisor of Elections' office.

“There’s a record turnout in this election which is a great thing. I care very deeply that every vote gets counted.,” said Andy Thomson. “It is a good spot to be in — there’s only a couple votes left to be counted, so I feel like we’re in a good place.”

Thomson says the recount will likely happen at the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Liebelson issued a statement on the mayoral race Tuesday night.

"The citizens of Boca Raton have spoken clearly. They want our city to head in a new direction. We need to make sure every vote is counted so the citizens get the leadership they deserve," Liebelson said.