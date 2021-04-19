Demolition begins on Jeffrey Epstein's former Palm Beach mansion

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach mansion once owned by financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is being demolished.

The main house, a pool cabana and another building were being razed Monday, along with the pool, which is being filled in.

It was purchased by developer Todd Michael Glaser, who plans to build a new home there.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein case

Palm Beach's Architectural Commission approved the plan to demolish the six-bedroom mansion in December.

The property, located at 358 El Brillo Way, was built in 1952 and purchased by Epstein in 1990.

Richie Pergolizzi/WPTV A sign for El Brillo Way sits outside the entrance to Jeffrey Epstein's former mansion, April 19, 2021, in Palm Beach, Fla. The mansion is being demolished to make way for a new home.

It was one of several homes Epstein owned around the world where he assaulted underage girls and young women in a sex trafficking operation that lasted for years, according to federal prosecutors.

Federal officials identified 36 girls, some as young as 14 years old, whom Epstein had allegedly sexually abused.

Epstein died in 2019 while in federal custody. He was found hanged in a New York City jail cell.

The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. That ruling was disputed by his lawyers and received a great deal of skepticism from the public.

Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was charged by the U.S. federal government in 2020 with enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls.