School attendance is down in some counties as immigration enforcement increases

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Jennifer DeShazo with the Martin County School District says recent attendance numbers in county schools are concerning.

“We have noticed that our numbers are nowhere near where we would like them to be," said DeShazo, the chief of staff for the district.

Jennifer DeShazo tells WPTV she hopes the decline is temporary

School attendance has decreased in these counties as immigration enforcement increases

Baseline attendance ranges from just about 90% to 96% at the elementary level.

Last Monday, those numbers dropped 1% to 4% almost across the board.

Then yesterday, Port Salerno Elementary saw fewer than half of their students in class.

It’s important to note that across the country Monday, a campaign called the “Day Without Immigrants” was held, encouraging immigrants not to go to work or school to show the importance of immigrants to the economy.

"We need students in school so they can have that contact with their teachers and their peers and be learning and progressing as we would like them to," said DeShazo.

The drop coincides with recent immigration activity.

Palm Beach County Misinformation spreads locally around nationwide deportation crackdown Kayla McDermott

“ICE has not set foot on any Martin County campus?" WPTV asked DeShazo.

"Correct, correct. And it’s not something that we anticipate," she said.

I spoke with a mother and daughter at dismissal time at Port Salerno Elementary. They both told me they’ve both noticed fewer kids in the classroom.

Palm Beach County Schools sent no data but a statement that reads in part: "We remain committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for students while following all relevant state and federal laws and regulations.”

In St. Lucie County, overall attendance was 91.8% back on Thursday, Jan. 13. Monday, Feb. 3 saw an overall rate of 86.1%.

In a statement, St. Lucie County Schools said it “has observed an increase in absences among our Hispanic student population… and staff are proactively reaching out to parents to understand their concerns and to emphasize the importance of regular school attendance.”

Back in Martin County, DeShazo is hoping the declining figures are temporary, and don’t lead to a drop in funding.

Region Martin County 'THEY'RE SCARED': ICE putting people into custody Martin County residents say Tyler Hatfield

“We have every confidence in the Department of Education that they’re aware and this is something that school districts throughout the state are concerned about.”

She added this message to parents who may be concerned: “I don’t want families to think it’s something involving children, because it’s not. I think that’s the message we want to get out, that our schools are safe and welcoming places.”