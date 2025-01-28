'I don't know what's true': Misinformation spreads around nationwide deportation crackdown

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With immigration raids in cities happening nationwide, the Trump administration is following through on a campaign promise.

One that's keeping immigration attorney Richard Hujber busy.

"There's just a lot more fear and panic," he said.

He says his clients are feeling uncertain about their futures, especially as false claims circulate on social media. This week, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office posted examples of misinformation spreading between residents. Several posts accuse immigrants of crimes and say ICE agents are raiding schools, all claims deputies say are "entirely untrue."

A Trump administration directive does allow immigration enforcement at school, churches and other sensitive locations. But Hujber says those cases will be minimal.

"Schools are safe areas for kids unless they really had some really specific information about someone with a real serious, violent criminal record... I don't see them going into schools," he said.

Hujber, who sat down with WPTV's Kayla McDermott, explained other questions people may have on the deportation process.

Such as: What happens to those who are in the country illegally, but are currently in jail accused of a violent crime?

"If they're found guilty and they wind up getting jail time, it's not until after they finish that time that ICE comes in," Hujber said. "Meaning, it could be months or years before convicted undocumented migrants are deported."

But Hujber says the "most complicated issue I see" is what happens to the children born in the United States who have parents facing deportation.

"Where do they go? Do they go with them? Do they stay and with whom?" he said. "Those decisions are made by the families, the government's not deporting U.S. citizen kids."

Recently, NBC News reported that ICE says it has made an average of 710 immigration arrests per day from last Thursday through Monday, and Hujber expects for more clients to continue to call him with concerns.