Martin County residents 'on-edge' after neighbors say they saw ICE putting people into custody

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There wasn’t a sound on the sidewalks or in the yards in the Golden Gate neighborhood in Martin County.

"Everyone's just more likely to be inside and scared," said Juana Jose, who lives there.

For Luanna Filadelfo, who knows people in the neighborhood and employs many of them, she said it’s much different on Monday, from what neighbors are used to.

“It's dead, there's no life,” said Filadelfo. “There's nobody outside this place used to be filled. I'm sure they're scared. I'm sure these people are terrified.”

People are terrified, Filadelfo told WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield, because of what people witnessed Sunday.

WPTV obtained a video from a neighbor took on Sunday where witnesses said they saw law enforcement in unmarked cars wearing homeland security uniforms taking people into custody on the corner of Camino and Indian streets.

ICE has not confirmed the arrests in the video as of Monday.

“Seeing my people personally go through this, because some people don't have empathy,” said Jose. “That's the thing too, because they don't really care.”

It’s quiet here in golden gate on Monday, but Jose said she has faith it can come alive again.

“I have hope that we're going to be OK,” said Jose.