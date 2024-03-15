Charges dropped against former Palm Beach Central High School principal Darren Edgecomb

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Charges have been dropped against a former principal in Palm Beach County.

Darren Edgecomb was the principal at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington.

He was accused of failing to report a suspected sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl off-campus in 2021 and later arrested on July 24, 2023.

WPTV John Howe, the defense attorney for former Palm Beach Central High School principal Darren Edgecomb, speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind on Jan. 2, 2024.

His trial was set to begin on Monday to face felony charges, but the state attorney's office said Friday it will no longer prosecute the case.

Edgecomb's attorney has argued the former principal didn't have enough information at the time and followed school board policy by investigating the claims.

The former principal did later report the case, but prosecutors initially said he should have done it sooner.

In addition to Edgecomb, four other Palm Beach Central High School staffers — assistant principal Daniel Snider, assistant principal Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, chorus teacher Scott Houchins, and school behavioral therapist Priscilla Carter — were all arrested last year on accusations that they failed to report the suspected sexual abuse.

Snider successfully fought to have his charge dismissed late last year.

