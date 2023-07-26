How to discuss Palm Beach Central High School allegations with your children

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The arrests of several high-ranking officials at Palm Beach Central High School have many parents wondering what is the best way to talk about the news with their children.

"It's really hard," Lauren Perez said. "It's really hard."

Perez is spending the last few weeks before school with her daughter. But now, her mind is heavy, trying to learn about allegations at Palm Beach Central High School and how to have tough conversations with her child about it.

Chris Mills/WPTV Lauren Perez shares that it has been hard helping her daughter navigate the recent allegations at Palm Beach Central High School.

"First, I need to inform myself what is going on, and after that, to see this is what happened," she said. "What should she do in that situation, for my own understanding and knowledge."

Ezsa Allen said she's been a counselor and mental health therapist for more than 15 years.

She said she knows the community is trying to get a handle on mental health in light of developments at Palm Beach Central. She said there are tools to help families try to navigate through it.

Allen said to make sure kids are able to have open and honest communication with a trusted adult figure. Also, she said, expressing emotions is important, not bottling things up. Finally, she said, both adults and children alike should "make sure to say your own truth."

"Trying not to say what you heard from someone else, just being in a conversation," she said. "A lot of times we are in group chats, and a lot of times miscommunication is formed through these chats. So, when you are speaking about something this serious, it has to be from your own truth."

Chris Mills/WPTV Counselor and mental health therapist Ezsa Allen explains the importance of communicating with your children.

Allen said these conversations are important.

"It's the parents' responsibility to try to make it at least a comfortable situation or environment for the kids wanting to open up and speak to them," Allen said. "Getting their true feelings and expression out is really key and vital. If they don't share it with you, they will share it with someone else."