Palm Beach Central High School assistant principal's criminal charge dismissed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has granted Palm Beach Central Assistant Principal Daniel Snider's motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Snider, along with four other school employees, were arrested in July after they were accused of failing to report a suspected case of sexual assault involving two students off campus.

Snider's attorney argued his client did not report the allegations because he did not believe a sexual assault occurred because the allegations involved his own son.

Judge Scott Suskauer ruled Wednesday that the state did not prove Snider knew or had reasonable cause to suspect a sexual assault occurred and dismissed the charge.

The ruling came following a hearing held Oct. 30.

Four others still face charges in the case.

Read the full court filing below: