Principal, staffers at Palm Beach Central High School failed to report sexual abuse, arrest report states

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Several high-ranking school officials at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington, including the principal, are under arrest after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they failed to report the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl to law enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Principal Darren Edgecomb, 58, along with assistant principal Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, 57, assistant principal Daniel Snider, 49, teacher Scott Houchins, 53, and Priscilla Carter, 55, were arrested Tuesday on charges of failure to report sexual abuse.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report, on Aug. 20, 2021, the parents of a 15-year-old Palm Beach Central High School student reported that she was sexually assaulted months earlier on April 2, 2021.

The reported stated that while evidence in the case "corroborated the allegations" against the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, the girl's parents decided not to pursue criminal charges "because they did not want the matter prolonged in the legal system, which could have potentially inhibited the therapeutic process [the victim] was making with her emotional health and well-being."

The lewd and lascivious molestation case was officially closed on Oct. 18, 2021.

The girl's father, however, later contacted a Palm Beach County detective and said he wanted to generate a new criminal case because he believed multiple staff members at Palm Beach Central High School were "criminally negligent" and did not properly report the incident to authorities.

According to the arrest report, a sheriff's office investigation revealed that a friend of the 15-year-old girl wrote a letter and gave it to a teacher — whose name was redacted in the report — on June 16, 2021, saying the girl was sexually assaulted and suicidal, and that "many anxiety and panic attacks were caused by this leading to self-harm."

The girl's friend asked the teacher "to ensure it was given to the appropriate person."

The arrest report stated the teacher said "he gave the letter to someone in the guidance office, but couldn't remember who."

That same day, a school official — whose name was also redacted in the report — called the 15-year-old girl to the office, where she was evaluated. It was "determined that she was not a risk to herself and did not need to be Baker Acted," the report said.

The school official did not ask the girl about the alleged sexual assault, only about her suicidal thoughts.

The official later called another school official — whose name was redacted — later on June 16, saying a letter was left in a school counselor's mailbox that outlined the 15-year-old girl's "thoughts of suicide and cutting."

"She did not say anything about the sexual assault mentioned in the letter," the report said.

According to the report, the 15-year-old girl was called to the main office at Palm Beach Central High School to provide an official statement to Cayado De Garcia, the school's assistant principal.

"In her statement, she explains her assault," the report said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigation found that "Assistant Principal Cayado De Garcia did not report the sexual assault" to law enforcement or the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Another school official — whose name was redacted in the report — said in a meeting on Aug. 19, 2021 that "he did not contact law enforcement, nor DCF, regarding the assault because he felt that a sexual assault did not occur, based on his investigation."

According to the arrest report, the five people arrested in the case were mandated reporters, but "failed to notify DCF of the matter." They are all scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Tuesday.