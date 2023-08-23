How are school employees trained to report suspected child abuse and neglect?

WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV has obtained new information about what is in the training that Palm Beach County school employees are required to take for identifying and reporting cases of suspected child abuse and neglect.

This comes about a month after five Palm Beach Central High School employees, including the principal, were arrested for failing to report the suspected sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

WPTV Palm Beach Central High School staff members Darren Edgecomb, Daniel Snider, Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, Scott Houchins, and Priscilla Carter appear before a Palm Beach County judge on July 25, 2023.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Through a public records request, WPTV asked the School District of Palm Beach County for the training employees go through as mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind received a link to the training from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

After creating an account, Susskind went through the same hour-long course that educators go through. The training is a series of slides that include text and pictures. You can also choose to listen along to what's on the screen.

The online course is divided into two sections: "Identifying Child Abuse and Neglect" and "Reporting Child Abuse and Neglect."

It explains that a report to the Florida Abuse Hotline is required when someone knows or has reasonable cause to suspect a child is abused, abandoned, or neglected. It goes on to define abused as being a victim of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse.

The course is focused on how to handle suspected abuse or neglect at the hands of an adult. It does not, however, go into detail when allegations involve two minors, which the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said was the case at Palm Beach Central High School.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:



The training does stress the importance of reporting to the Florida Abuse Hotline — which is 1-800-962-2873 — even if you are not sure you have enough information to warrant the report.

"Your obligation is to make a report if you have a reasonable cause to suspect that abuse or neglect has occurred," the training course instructs. "It is not your responsibility to investigate or prove the case."

According to a sheriff's office incident report in the Palm Beach Central case, Principal Darren Edgecomb is alleged to have said he did not report the allegations to DCF because he "felt a sexual assault did not occur, based on his own investigation."

The case goes back to 2021, when the sheriff's office said a student wrote a letter to Palm Beach Central teacher Scott Houchins, explaining that her 15-year-old friend was sexually assaulted by another student off-campus.

The investigative report details how that information made its way, in different forms and conversations, to five school employees, including Edgecomb, two assistant principals, Houchins, and a school counselor.

But none of them reported the allegations to the hotline. Now they are all facing felony charges.

All five of the suspects have a court hearing Thursday. Assistant principal Daniel Snider has filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charge against him. For now, they all have moved to other positions in the school district away from students.

The School District of Palm Beach County released the following statement to WPTV on Tuesday about its mandatory training for reporting suspected cases of child abuse and neglect: