Multiple agencies continue search for missing Lyft driver

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A multi-state, multi-agency search is continuing Saturday for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose vehicle was driven by a man apprehended in North Carolina and is facing murder charges of a man in Wauchula.

Gary Levin,74, has been missing since Monday when his family says he picked up a customer in Delray Beach.

On Saturday, Levin's daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, posted an update on Facebook.

His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami, then in a rural area north of Lake Okeechobee, later in Gainesville.

On Thursday night, Matthew Scott Flores, 35, was spotted in the car and apprehended in North Carolina after a three-county search that originated in Florida. Flores appeared before Judge Michelle McEntire in Rutherford County, which is 72 miles west of Charlotte, on Friday.

WHNS Matthew Scott Flores was in court on Feb. 3, 2023, after he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Hardee County, Florida, while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

He is accused of murdering Jose Carlos Martinez in Hardee County. Stephanie Velgara, a woman who authorities said assisted Flores in fleeing from police, will be charged with being an accessory after the fact in the killing of Martinez.

Flores is being held on a $2 million bond for a Florida fugitive warrant as well as second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in public, eluding law enforcement, speeding and intoxicated driving. Flores is scheduled to have another hearing Feb. 22.

On Saturday, Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg has not responded to calls or texts from a WPTV reporter Dave Bohnman in North Carolina.

Flores is from Hendersonville, which is 44 miles west of Rutherford County, and has extensive record of drug charges and fleeing from police.

WPTV visited a home connected to Flores’ relatives who once lived in Hendersonville, and found it boarded up and abandoned.

Neighbors tell WPTV, they have no recollection of Flores or his relatives, but say the area has improved since Hendersonville built its new police headquarters in 2021, after members of the Flores family moved to Florida.

WPTV WPTV visited a home connected to Matthew Scott Flores’ relatives who once lived in Hendersonville, N.C., and found it boarded up and abandoned.

Levin's vehicle was seen Thursday evening in North Carolina after the U.S. Marshal's regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout.

Flores is a suspect in a slaying on Jan. 24 — nearly a week before Levin disappeared Monday.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Department Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens has not been seen since Jan. 30, 2023.

Authorities are investigating how Flores obtained the car — Levin's family said they do not know whether Flores was the passenger Levin picked up in Delray Beach.

Wauchula is about 70 miles southeast of Tampa and about 127 miles northwest of Levin’s home in Palm Beach Gardens.

DiBetta told Associated Press the family has learned that Levin took an unknown customer to Okeechobee, a small city on the edge of Lake Okeechobee, and completed the ride sometime after 4 p.m. on Monday.

He also spoke to friends by phone around 4 p.m. that day.

DiBetta said her father was an auto body salesman before retiring to Florida, and that his car "was his baby."

The missing man's brother, Donald Levin, 80, told WPTV in a phone interview on Friday night: "I hope he's out there, and there's some miracle we find him alive."

The brothers grew up in the same room in Philadelphia.

Nephew of Gary Levin Gary Levin and his brother Don are both diehard Philadephia Eagles fans.

Both share a love for the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoy watching the games on Sunday at Donald's home.

Donald said his brother enjoys meeting new people, including as a Lyft driver.

"I think most of the passengers enjoyed it, and I guess there were some that wanted a quiet ride, but that wasn’t what you got with Gary," Donald Levin said.

On Friday, WPTV went to Levin's home and found a note, handwritten by neighbors, taped to his garage door.

The note read: “Gary, we love you and praying for you to be returned safely to your family.”

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Note left by neighbors on Gary Levin's garage door of his Palm Beach Gardens home on Feb. 3, 2023.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has established a tip line at 239-278-7170 in the case or you can contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police at 561-799-4445.