Brother of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin hoping for 'miracle'

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County.

Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in Philidelphia.

"I hope he's out there, and there's some miracle we find him alive," Donald Levin said in a phone interview with WPTV on Friday evening.

Both share a love for the Philidelphia Eagles and enjoy watching the games on Sunday at Donald's home.

Nephew of Gary Levin Gary Levin and his brother Don are both diehard Philadephia Eagles fans.

Donald described his brother as a special human being and his best friend, who continues to touch countless lives.

"He was the glue that kept our family together after our parents passed," he said.

Donald said his brother is a loving, family man who enjoys cars, telling jokes and meeting new people as a Lyft driver.

Family photo Those that know Gary Levin say he's an avid car enthusiast.

"I think most of the passengers enjoyed it, and I guess there were some that wanted a quiet ride, but that wasn’t what you got with Gary," Donald Levin said.

With Gary missing for the past five days, Donald's only hope now is for his safe return home.

"I want my brother back," Donald said. "I miss him, and I love him."