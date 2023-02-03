Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Gary Levin, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30.

His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida.

Below is a timeline of his disappearance:

Levin's daughter said her father left his home in Palm Beach Gardens on Monday around noon.

According to his daughter, Levin's phone last logged into the Lyft app at 1:22 p.m. Monday, picking up a customer in Delray Beach.

The family said the car was spotted on highway toll plate cameras in Miami. Levin was then spotted walking into a Wawa in Boynton Beach at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The Okeechobee County sheriff confirmed to WPTV that Levin's phone was pinged in the Okeechobee city limits near Park Street at U.S. 441. According to the family, that happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Okeechobee Police Department Surveillance picture of Gary Levin, 74, seen walking into a Wawa in Boynton Beach, according to Okeechobee Police Department.

Gainesville police said Levin's vehicle license plate for his red 2022 Kia Stinger was picked up by camera readers on Wednesday. That night, Palm Beach Gardens police put out a missing person release. On Thursday morning, that changed to a missing and endangered person.

Then on Thursday night, the North Carolina Highway Patrol spotted Levin's car in McDowell County and began a chase into Rutherford County.

Police in that area said there was a crash during that pursuit.

Authorities said the driver, Matthew Scott Flores, tried to run from the car but was apprehended by police and arrested.

WHNS Matthew Scott Flores was in court on Feb. 3, 2023, after he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Hardee County, Florida, while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

Flores appeared before a judge in Rutherford County.

Police from North Carolina to Florida are currently working to piece together this case.

Flores was being held on no bond for a parole violation and a $615,000 bond for charges in North Carolina that include eluding law enforcement, speeding and intoxicated driving.

He appeared at a brief hearing in North Carolina where a judge set bail at $2 million and scheduled another hearing Feb. 22.