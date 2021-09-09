Questions about eviction? WPTV hosting phone bank with Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After the Supreme Court ended the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium, more than 1,100 renters are facing eviction in Palm Beach County and that number could rise.

As part of our commitment to the community, WPTV is teaming up with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County for a phone bank Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to answer your questions regarding evictions.

For rental assistance call 561-822-9850, for landlord assistance call 561-822-9870 and for tenant assistance call 561-822-9860.

With the housing market seeing a huge boom in South Florida recently, it's caused rent to spike and options for new affordable housing pretty to be slim.

According to the Palm Beach County Clerk's Office since the start of September there are a total 1,157 open eviction cases.

