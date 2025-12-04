West Palm Beach seniors to relocate during major housing redevelopment project

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A historic senior housing community in West Palm Beach is undergoing a major transformation that will displace hundreds of elderly residents temporarily while promising modern accommodations upon completion.

WATCH BELOW: 'It's something new and the houses are too dated,' Raquel Aguila tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Seniors to relocate during major housing redevelopment project

The Southridge Senior Community, located at 3801 Georgia Avenue near the busy Southern Boulevard corridor, has been home to seniors for more than 80 years. Now, construction crews are working to completely rebuild the 148-unit complex as part of a phased redevelopment project.

I visited the construction site and found that while some buildings are already fenced off with active construction underway, many residents continue living in units throughout the property.

"This neighborhood is really old," said Raquel Aguila, whose grandparents have lived at the Southridge Senior Community since she can remember.

Aguila stops by regularly to care for her grandparents and said they're looking forward to the changes.

"They're excited, because it's something new and the houses are too dated. It's amazing, it's the best, and they're going to have more room," Aguila said. "I'm very happy for them."

She explained that all units will be rebuilt and the city will pay for residents to relocate during construction before moving them back once work is finished.

Rita Gomez moved to Southridge in October from Miami to be closer to family and is now preparing to move again due to the construction.

"I would rather stay here but what's new is new," Gomez said.

WPTV Rita Gomez moved to Southridge in October from Miami to be closer to family and is now preparing to move again due to the construction.

Despite her unit facing the construction area, Gomez still enjoys sitting on her porch.

"I feel fine, everything here is pretty, and comfortable and calm," Gomez said. "There aren't enough options for seniors."

A man walking around pointed Lopez to the community office to speak with his boss for answers on the project. A woman that answered the door redirected Lopez to the administration building, but Lopez was told the director was not available and did not wish to speak.

Linda Odum, executive director with the West Palm Beach Housing Authority, responded via email with project details. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2026, with 148 units built in the first phase.

The housing authority issued Tenant Protection Vouchers to 51 seniors. This Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance pays their rent in the private market, while construction continues.

With help from a relocation coordinator, seniors have secured housing throughout various neighborhoods in Palm Beach County. If they choose to return to Southridge, they will be given the right of first return.

The original Southridge development was built in 1941 on a 12.5-acre site convenient to shopping, public transportation and medical facilities. The property provides various health, social and related support services to elderly residents.

The first phase, called Roseland Gardens, is a public-private partnership with Smith & Henzy Affordable Group. The project received funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation through 9% low-income housing tax credits.

Roseland Gardens will include 148 senior one and two-bedroom units in two four-story residential buildings. The site will also feature a separate community center and leasing office. Work is underway to preserve the historic importance of the original site, with estimated completion in May 2026.

After Phase 1 completion, the remainder of the original Southridge site will be redeveloped in Phase 2 to include at least 200 family units. This phase will feature multiple buildings no more than three stories tall with various bedroom sizes, targeting residents earning between 30-120% of area median income.

The construction does not appear to be significantly impacting traffic along Southern Boulevard.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.