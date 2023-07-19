West Palm Beach marina proposal prompts pushback, petition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An online petition is circulating regarding a proposed change to West Palm Beach's waterfront.

In an area that can experience change fast, the proposal in downtown West Palm Beach has certainly sparked a reaction.

The planned development would include an 84-slip marina stretching from roughly Clematis Street to Fern Street.

Rick Rose with the West Palm Beach Downtown Neighborhood Association is among those concerned.

"This whole marina project came forward as a surprise to everybody," Rose said.

He claims there was no opportunity for the public to know about it or have a say in the matter.

"The downtown waterfront is the oldest city park in West Palm Beach," Rose said. "Every mayor and every commission since 1894 has protected that waterfront from development."

They're now pushing an online petition, saying it would impact downtown and needs public support first.

Earlier this month, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James insisted the project could enhance downtown and said there will be transparency.

"We will be publicizing these meetings and there will be more than one around the city, so the public can hear about what is being proposed and ask questions and weigh in," James said.

For now, nothing is happening or changing along the waterfront. The petition is still circulating and looking for signatures.