West Palm Beach City Council approves twin towers at The Square

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach City Commission on Monday unanimously approved the development of two towers at the Square where the AMC theater used be.

In all, there will be 744,492 square feet of office space and 63,890 square feet of retail, including a parking structure and ground level public open space, with waivers, at 550 South Rosemary Avenue within the CityPlace Commercial Planned Development.

Related Cos. of New York, which launched the shopping, dining and residential complex in 2000, plans to open the buildings in September 2026. Originally it was called CityPlace, then changed to Rosemary Square and now The Square.

Both towers, one 21 stories and one 23, will include office and retail space. The taller building, called the east tower, will include the parking garage.

The towers are bound by Rosemary Avenue, Gardenia Street, Florida East Coast Railway and Hibiscus Street.

The development requires 1,355 parking space, mostly indoors.

The office high-rises will be on the site that included Brio Tuscan Grille, AMC West Palm Beach 12 movie theater, Copper Blues Rock Pub and the Palm Beach Improv.

The businesses closed in May and were demolished in September.

The city's Planning Board approved the project on Dec. 19.

