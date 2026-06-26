West Boca Raton homeowner says My Safe Florida Home grant keeps hitting new hurdles despite completed work

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A West Boca Raton homeowner says her efforts to receive a promised grant from the state to fix up her home keep facing one hurdle after another.

Anne Bendel describes herself as persistent and thorough — and not one to give up easily. But the process of securing a My Safe Florida Home grant has pushed her to her limits.

WATCH BELOW: Homeowner battles My Safe Florida Home grant delays

West Boca Raton homeowner battles My Safe Florida Home grant delays

"It's not easy for me because I don't have a computer, I'm doing this on my phone, and I have nobody to help me. It's gut-wrenching," Bendel said.

Bendel first contacted WPTV in May with an issue over her My Safe Florida Home grant being held up by paperwork from her insurance company. That issue was eventually cleared up.

"My Safe Florida Home contacted me, set me to a task and said my status was complete. ... in May," Bendel said.

Then, a week later, she said representatives with My Safe Florida Home asked for more — a permit of completion for a large impact window. She provided it but then came questions about dates. Now her application is back under review, and her hopes for any grant money toward the $8,000 she paid out of pocket are up in the air.

"I don't think they're being fair," Bendel said.

The My Safe Florida Home program has helped thousands of homeowners across the state with grants of up to $10,000 to fortify homes against storms and earn insurance discounts. But Bendel says her confidence in the program's promises is being shaken.

"I did the work, I had it completed, I got the permits, I had the insurance they asked for. Everything is done, but it seems like when everything is done they find some other little task to send you, because they know when I had the work done," Bendel said.

WPTV has contacted the Florida Department of Financial Services in Tallahassee about Bendel's case and the status of her grant.

WPTV

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