Watch out for rising deductibles in homeowner insurance renewals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As new insurance renewals reach homeowners in Florida, some are getting a surprise and it’s not the premium.

"I think everyone is missing what is really going on," wrote Jeff of West Boynton in an email to WPTV.

He said his insurance renewal for his home bumped his out of pocket deductible from 2% to 3%.

It’s a change that can mean thousands for a homeowner.

"This is going to be a major issue if we do get hit by a storm," Jeff said.

"Many carriers are offering higher deductibles in order to reduce premiums," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

"Savings of $500 or $1,000 do not equate to doubling or tripling the out of pocket when the claim happens."

WPTV Robert Norberg speaks about rising home insurance rates in Florida.

"Look at the tornado that came through here," said Gregory Buck of National Risk Experts, referring to the storm that hit in Palm Beach Gardens last spring.

"There’s a lot of people that don’t understand that out of pocket until it hits them."

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV

Gregory Buck of National Risk Experts said the out-of-pocket damage costs can be high for homeowners.

Agents and experts say if you’re shopping for a new policy or facing a renewal to check the deductible and do the math.

If you have any questions or issues with homeowners insurance, email me at matt.sczesny@wptv.com



