Treasure Coast resident's social media post on insurance costs elicits wave of frustration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A posting on a Facebook group page and its long list of comments offered a glimpse into the troubled world of Florida insurance.

It started with a simple message on the St. Lucie Recommendations page about one homeowner's insurance going up.

What followed was more than 200 comments, with sentences that screamed about rates doubling, some moving to other states and overall frustration.

"Mine shot up to 11 thousand a year," Terri Fondrliak posted on the page.

However, she said she did manage to switch to Citizens Insurance for less money.

"I was wondering where he got such cheap insurance," she said referring to the original posting.

"It's happening to everybody. It's such a shame. I almost lost my house over it, not to mention my car insurance went up to $800 a month," Fondrilak said.

The state's insurance crisis seems to keep rolling along even as state officials in Tallahassee insist things will get better, with litigation reforms and more competition.

"Floridians are essentially paying five times as much as the national average for home insurance," Chase Gardner at Insurify said.

The online insurance agency recently did a study on insurance costs in Florida which seems to show the frustration.

"The wage increases in the state of Florida in 2023 were around 4%, home insurance prices were up 14% on average," Gardner said. "That growth is three and a half times faster, so people are really starting to feel that effect."

