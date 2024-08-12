This major development barely cleared it's latest hurdle. Here's why

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A potentially transformative development project for downtown Fort Pierce is still a go after a close vote by the city's commission.

In a 3-2 vote, commissioners approved a plan for a new developer to work on bringing the “Kings Landing” project to life.

A hotel, condos and restaurants were approved for a former power plant site off Second Street in Fort Pierce back in 2019.

So far, nothing has been built.

WPTV went to City Hall Monday to discover there may be a potential lifeline.

“It’s impactful. It’s an iconic project," Bill Ware of Harbert Realty Services said. I think it’s going to take Fort Pierce to the next level."

Ware spoke before the city commission, telling board members that Harbert Realty has an agreement with Audubon Development to become the lead developer for “Kings Landing” where the former King Power Plant once stood.

“They can fund it, they have the expertise to manage it and build it," Commissioner Michael Broderick said. "I’m extremely optimistic that this is going to be executed."

Commissioner Curtis Johnson, not necessarily feeling the optimism during the meeting, casted one of two votes against the development.

“I’m just frustrated with our partners with how they’re working with this process and communicating with us," said Johnson.

Just last week, WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein spoke with a woman who had placed a $2,500 deposit for a condo, part of a $182 million project still years away.

“It’s been a long time waiting to come to fruition and I think we have set the stage with the appropriate parties to make that happen," Broderick said.

The hope is for the hotel to be complete by Mid-2027.

Now, the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency will have to vote and approve the arrangement at their next meeting scheduled for Aug. 13.