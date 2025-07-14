'They don't care': Property manager for Palm Springs community has tough words for Citizens Insurance

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — WPTV has not stopped looking for answers to Florida's insurance coverage collapse.

For years, we have been fighting for residents and helping you navigate high costs for home insurance as they continue to push your budget.

'They don't care': Property manager has tough words for Citizens Insurance

Now, reporter Matt Sczesny went looking for answers after leaders at a large development in Palm Beach County reached out to him after they were told their insurance is about to be dropped.

At the Springdale Homeowners Association in Palm Springs, there are 103 buildings and more than 400 households. However, in a few months, they stand to lose their coverage from Citizens Insurance.

"It's tough. It's really tough, especially when we did what they asked us to do," property manager Susan Meyer said.

Meyer doesn't understand how this could change so quickly.

"We did 180 roofs, what they asked, and we asked again, 'give us the next set, we'll meet what you need us to do,' and they don't care," Meyer said. "They dropped us."

Meyer said she and the homeowners, who are each responsible for their own roofs, had been assured at least three times by Citizens Insurance that they were on a clear path to renewing their policy at the end of this year. However, a new inspection in April turned everything around.

"They came back with an almost 3,000-page report, and in this report, they basically said all our buildings were horrible and they weren't going to renew anything," Meyer said.

WPTV contacted Citizens Insurance in Tallahassee about the issue.

In a statement, a spokesperson told WPTV: "We have not had a chance to review the file, but we most certainly will take another look."

"Now I'm back in hurricane season, how am I going to get a roof done now if I need to get it done now?" Meyer said. "It's going to be tough."

Obviously, the residents would like to keep their Citizens Insurance coverage, but right now they're also looking at private insurance, which undoubtedly will cost more for everyone who lives at the community.