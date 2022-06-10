Subdivision project hits snag in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Plans to build a subdivision on Riviera Beach’s only public golf course have hit a snag.

The city’s planning and zoning board rejected a plan to rezone the Lone Pine Golf Club, which would have allowed developers to build a 260-home subdivision.

The zoning board’s chairman said he voted against the project because Riviera Beach does not have enough green space.

The city council is expected to make a final decision on the matter this summer.

Some neighbors who live near the golf course said a subdivision would create more traffic and lower their property values.