Watch
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

Subdivision project hits snag in Riviera Beach

Developer seeks to build 260 homes on Lone Pine Golf Club
Plans to build a subdivision on Riviera Beach’s only public golf course have hit a snag.
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 19:46:50-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Plans to build a subdivision on Riviera Beach’s only public golf course have hit a snag.  

The city’s planning and zoning board rejected a plan to rezone the Lone Pine Golf Club, which would have allowed developers to build a 260-home subdivision.  

The zoning board’s chairman said he voted against the project because Riviera Beach does not have enough green space.

The city council is expected to make a final decision on the matter this summer.

Some neighbors who live near the golf course said a subdivision would create more traffic and lower their property values.  

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES