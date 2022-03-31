Stuart rejects 77-townhome community during housing crisis

STUART, Fla. — During a time when the cost of housing is at an all-time high, the city of Stuart has decided to deny a new housing development comprised of 77 new townhomes.

The proposed Silverthorn community is located on a 10-acre property on the corner of Indian and Commerce streets.

According to city leaders, the land is currently designated as commercial use.

Mayor Merritt Matheson said the City Commission decided to vote down the proposal of switching the land to residential use for builder Meritage Homes.

"I have to look at more than just housing," said Matheson. "That is one of so, the scales I have to look at. I have to consider how it's going to impact our police, our fire, our schools, our traffic, the environment and, most importantly, the quality of life for current residents living here."

Matheson said the city currently has about 16,500 residents and that 3,000 new housing units are already under construction throughout the city limits.

He said the city is waiting to see how those new units affect the housing demand before deciding to switch any commercial land to residential.

"Growth is something that is always going to be there at your doorstep and wanting to happen," said Matheson. "We in the city of Stuart. We're not opposed to growth. We support smart growth. But from residents, we're hearing to slow down."

Matheson said other land parcels throughout the city not as large are available for residential development.

Builder Meritage Homes said the property would serve as an excellent location for housing for employees working in the city's new innovation district nearby.

The denial was given by the city commission during the application's first reading.

Meritage Homes could return before the commission for a second and final reading, however, with the vote to deny switching the future land use, it's unknown if that will occur at this time.